"This Day In 2007": BCCI Recalls India's Win Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup Final

Updated: 24 September 2019 10:22 IST
Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India defeated Pakistan by five runs to win the T20 World Cup on this day in 2007.

"This Day In 2007": BCCI Recalls India
MS Dhoni is currently on a break from cricket. © Twitter

MS Dhoni led India to the title triumph in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup on this day in 2007. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared a flashback video of India's five-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash in Johannesburg. "This day, in 2007 #TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions," the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter. The 16-second-long video left fans nostalgic and they thanked former India captain MS Dhoni by sharing his memorable pictures and videos from the tournament. Four years after the success in the shortest format, MS Dhoni led India to their second 50-over World Cup title in 2011.

After opting to bat, India rode on an impressive 75-run knock by Gautam Gambhir to post 157/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

While chasing a competitive total, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals but middle-order batsman Misbah-ul-Haq kept their hopes alive until the final over.

In the final over, Pakistan needed 13 runs. Captain Dhoni handed the ball to Joginder Sharma, only to get Misbah, who mistimed a scoop shot over short fine-leg, where Sreesanth took the match-winning catch.

Fans flooded the BCCI's post with thank you notes for Dhoni, Sreesanth and the rest of the team members who lifted the World Cup.

Having retired from Test cricket in 2014, Dhoni is currently on a break from cricket since the World Cup 2019. He missed the West Indies tour and a home series against South Africa.

According to reports, Dhoni will be available to play for India only in December when the West Indies tour the country for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs. The series is scheduled to start on December 6.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Sreesanth Cricket BCCI
