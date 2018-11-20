 
MS Dhoni Joins Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan For Football Match

Updated: 20 November 2018 00:14 IST

MS Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan co-own the Chennaiyin FC while Ranbir Kappor is the owner of Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

MS Dhoni took the football field recently. © Twitter

MS Dhoni on Sunday took the field to play a football match in Mumbai. The veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who is not part of the upcoming T20I series in Australia which starts November 21, was joined by Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan for a kickabout. The trio played the match wearing a "Play For Humanity" jersey for the All Stars Football Club. After the match, the All Stars Football Club tweeted, "Sunday done right! @msdhoni and two birthday boys - @Aparshakti and Armaan Ralhan! Good game."

Dhoni and Abhishek co-own the Chennaiyin FC while Ranbir is the owner of Mumbai City FC.

In the ongoing, ISL season Mumbai City FC are currently on third spot while defending champions Chennaiyin FC are eighth in the table.

A day back, former India captain Kapil Dev, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, spoke at length about what makes Virat Kohli so special, India's chances at the ongoing ICC Women's World T20 and whether Ravi Shastri is the ideal person to coach Team India.

Another pertinent point he made was about MS Dhoni, saying that people still expect him to play like a 20 year old.

"I think whatever he has done, he's done a great job. But I think the bad part is we are expecting the same 20 or 25 years old Dhoni, which is not going to work," he said.

"He has experience, if he can help the team with his experience, it's well done. But one thing everyone should understand that he is not 20, and he is not going to be 20 again. So whatever he brings to the table, if he can make himself available and he can play good cricket, he is an asset to the team. Only his fitness is important and I wish he keeps on playing more matches," he added.

