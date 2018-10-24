 
MS Dhoni Is My Favourite Indian Cricketer, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Updated: 24 October 2018 09:44 IST

Sana Mir expressed her admiration for former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.

India had won the 2011 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni © AFP

Sana Mir, former captain of Pakistan's T20I and ODI teams, called former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni as her favourite Indian cricketer. Speaking on the Voice of Cricket show, Sana Mir took the names of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan and India's wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. During a rapid-fire round, Sana Mir was quizzed by the host Zainab Abbas about one player she would want to be for a day. She, however, took two names, one of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan and the other was of MS Dhoni.

Mir, a right-arm off-break bowler, on Tuesday had topped the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Women's bowlers' rankings with 663 points, with Australia's Megan Schutt (660 points) and South Africa's Marizzane Kapp (643) trailing her. The Pakistan off-spinner had taken to Twitter to express her joy at this momentous achievement. She wrote, "This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel." In another tweet, she further added, "I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women Championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age."

The 32-year-old was recently part of the Pakistan team that took part in the ICC Women's Championship Series. Although Pakistan went down 0-3 to Australia, she performed exceedingly well by picking crucial wickets in all three encounters (3/26, 1/37 and 3/53). Mir, who made her ODI debut back in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Karachi, has represented Pakistan in 112 ODIs and 90 T20I competitions. She has 1558 ODI and 757 T20I runs to her name, with a total of 212 wickets in both the limited-overs format.

Topics : Sana Mir MS Dhoni Pakistan Women India Cricket Team Imran Khan Cricket
Highlights
  • Sana Mir said MS Dhoni is her favourite Indian cricketer
  • Sana Mir has recently topped the ICC bowlers' rankings
  • Sana is a former captain of Pakistan's T20I and ODI teams
