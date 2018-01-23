'MS Dhoni Is God, Jos Buttler Is Human': Fans Slam Michael Vaughan For Comparison

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was slammed by fans on Twitter after he asked to choose between India limited-overs wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and England's glovesman Jos Buttler on social media. Vaughan ran a poll on the basis of current form of the two wicket-keepers and asked fans to choose the best one. "Intrigued what you all think...You are allowed 1 of these 2 now in your team... Who you going for on present form ! - MS Dhoni or Jos Buttler??" Vaughan asked on Twitter.