MS Dhoni Is A Leader By Nature: Chairman Of Selectors MSK Prasad

Updated: 06 January 2017 18:26 IST

BCCI Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad heaped praise on the outgoing captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a press briefing after announcement of the Indian One-day International and T20 International teams for the series against England.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad heaped high praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni © PTI

BCCI Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad on Friday heaped praise on the outgoing captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a press briefing after announcement of the Indian One-day International and T20 International teams for the series against England. 

"We know what Mahi is all about, he is a captain by nature, a leader from the front," Prasad said.

"He (Dhoni) has expressed his opinion and we should respect that," he added.

The Indian Team for the series against England was announced on Friday with Virat Kohli being made captain of both sides.

After announcing the team, Prasad was showered with different questions from the media. On Yuvraj Singh, he said," "We should appreciate how Yuvraj has played. He did extremely well in domestic cricket, which has been appreciated."

Prasad said that skipper Kohli spoke to the selection panel through Skype before selection.

"Virat has spoken to us. He was with us on Skype. After discussing, this is the best possible team we could pick."

Prasad also said that he felt that the selectors have done their best with the team selection.

"This is the best possible team. I am sure you all will appreciate this team and whether we win or lose, the selection team will take the responsibility," he further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

