Watch: MS Dhoni Interacts With Budding Cricketers In Jammu And Kashmir

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying his well-earned off-days from cricket. Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lt Colonel in the Indian army, interacted with budding cricketers of the Uri sector of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In a video uploaded by the official Twitter account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army, Dhoni can be seen enlightening the young cricket aspirants about how he maintains his fitness level and how important fitness is for the game. Chinar Corps also uploaded photos where Dhoni can be seen bowling.

In the video, the wicket-keeper batsman could be heard saying, "I have played badminton, hockey as well as football. I have benefited from playing football more as it increased my fitness. We used to play in a huge ground where seniors also used to play and till the time they finished, we used to run, which increased our fitness."

A couple of days ago, the World Cup winning captain had paid a surprise visit to Army Public School students in Srinagar and spoke to them about the importance of studies and sports.

The 36-year-old is expected to join the squad when they play Sri Lanka for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting from December 10, followed by a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Team India, after finishing the Sri Lanka assignment, will fly down to South Africa for a two-month long tour. The Virat Kohli-led team will play six-match ODI series, three Tests and as many Twenty20 matches. Ahead of the Test series, the Men in Blue will play a two-day warm-up match starting December 30.