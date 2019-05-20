 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Hints At Post-Retirement Plans In Viral Video: Report

Updated: 20 May 2019 20:52 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014.

MS Dhoni Hints At Post-Retirement Plans In Viral Video: Report
MS Dhoni has scored over 10,000 ODI runs. © Twitter

A lot has been said about former India captain MS Dhoni's retirement and the stumper has now himself fuelled the debate by revealing what he might opt to do after he calls it a day. According to a report by IANS, in a video going viral on social media, MS Dhoni is seen flaunting his paintings and displaying a few of his artworks.

In the video, the 37-year-old displayed three paintings and said: "I wanted to share a secret with all of you. Right from childhood I always wanted to become an artist, I have played a lot of cricket so I decided it's time for me now to take up what I wanted so I have made a few paintings."

The first painting was a landscape drawing, the second one was of what he described as 'something which can become a mode of transport in future.' Describing the third one as his favourite, Dhoni said it was a replica of him while batting in Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Chennai Super Kings' jersey.

It is believed that Dhoni will announce his retirement from the 50-over format post the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30. The stumper, who retired from Test cricket in 2014, has amassed 10,500 ODI runs from 341 games, averaging 50.72 with 10 centuries and 71 fifties.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014
  • MS Dhoni is seen flaunting his paintings
  • The first painting was a landscape drawing
Related Articles
AB de Villiers On How MS Dhoni Might Influence His International Comeback
AB de Villiers On How MS Dhoni Might Influence His International Comeback
MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Should Be Given License To Attack From Outset, Says Harbhajan Singh
MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Should Be Given License To Attack From Outset, Says Harbhajan Singh
Watch: MS Dhoni Watches On As Sachin Tendulkar Bowls Bouncers To VVS Laxman In Throwback Video
Watch: MS Dhoni Watches On As Sachin Tendulkar Bowls Bouncers To VVS Laxman In Throwback Video
Yuzvendra Chahal Credits Seniors For His, Kuldeep Yadav
Yuzvendra Chahal Credits Seniors For His, Kuldeep Yadav's Good Recent Form
Kuldeep Yadav Credits MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli For India
Kuldeep Yadav Credits MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli For India's Good Showing In Recent Times
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.