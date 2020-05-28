MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket. MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to have won all the ICC tournaments for the country. Former India coach, Gary Kirsten has spent a lot of time alongside Dhoni as he was the coach of the Indian team during India's triumphant World Cup campaign in 2011. Gary Kirsten spoke to timesofindia.com and said, "MS (Dhoni) is an incredible cricketer. Intelligence, calmness, power, athleticism, speed, and a match-winner puts him amongst the greatest sportsmen in the modern era".

Gary Kirsten went on to add and told timesofindia.com, "He (Dhoni) has earned the right to leave the game on his own terms and no one should dictate when that time is".

MS Dhoni has not played any international cricket since India's defeat in the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 world cup. Dhoni has played 350 ODI's for the country and has scored 10,773 runs with an average of 50.57. The former India captain has also featured in 90 Test matches for the country and has scored 4,876 runs with an average of 38.09. In T20Is, Dhoni has played 98 games and has scored 1,617 runs with an average of 37.60.

In the IPL, MS Dhoni is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings and has led them to three IPL titles. Dhoni has played 190 matches in the IPL and has scored 4,432 runs with an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 137.85.