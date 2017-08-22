MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh Face Flak On Twitter In Controversy Surrounding Real Estate Firm

MS Dhoni was in the line of fire of those who had invested in the real estate firm.

While cricketers have been used as the faces to promote major companies of all hue, some of those moves tend to backfire as the firms in question fail to deliver. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the line of fire of those who had invested in the various housing projects of a real estate firm, of which he was the brand ambassador till last year, when he discontinued his association after the company's various projects were embroiled in controversies.

Some of the people who had invested considerable amounts of money in the housing projects, took to Twitter to take pot shots at Dhoni and Harbhajan.

#amrapalifraud @msdhoni n @harbhajan_singh sir aap logon ka villa to mil gya free mein. Humhare to paise bhi doob rahe hai @avhflatbuyers — Ramesh Nainwal (@Rameshnainwal) August 19, 2017

One person sent a tweet suggesting that Dhoni and Harbhajan had got villas from the company while their (the investors') money was getting sunk.

In response, Harbhajan said: "Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai? thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya. Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai (who told you we got villas? We got nothing. We were fooled and our names were used to make money from the public)."

Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai?thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya.Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai https://t.co/ro3VZ7i3ID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2017

Another tweet said that Dhoni was a 'good friend' of the company boss, so Harbhajan should not lie.

Amrapali group President is a veyBood friend of @msdhoni so Bhajji ji pls don't lie. — Mayank (@maxdoon1) August 22, 2017

"He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi," was Harbhajan's retort.

He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi https://t.co/LMs3hfsAcH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2017

The same firm had reportedly promised to gift villas to the members of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. Harbhajan was among the people who later claimed that no villas were ever handed over.