 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Gives An Epic Response To Rahul Vaidya

Updated: 21 November 2018 19:11 IST

Rahul Vaidya had tweeted the video and said, "Mahi bhai's Epic Reaction"

Watch: MS Dhoni Gives An Epic Response To Rahul Vaidya
MS Dhoni also has huge fan following outside the cricket fraternity. © Instagram

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field. After stepping down from the captaincy role, the veteran Indian cricketer has been the go-to man for many of his teammates. The 37-year-old Dhoni also has huge fan following outside the cricket fraternity. Recently, in a video posted by singer Rahul Vaidya on Twitter, the Indian cricketer gave an epic response. Vaidya in the video said, "Sir, every time I click a picture with you it feels like the first time."

MS Dhoni to this replied, "Puch raha hain ya bata raha hain?" (Are you asking or telling me?)

Dhoni earlier took the field to play a football match in Mumbai. The veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who is not part of the upcoming T20I series in Australia which starts November 21, was joined by Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan for a kick-about.

The trio played the match wearing a "Play For Humanity" jersey for the All Stars Football Club.

Dhoni and Abhishek co-own the Chennaiyin FC while Ranbir is the owner of Mumbai City FC.

In the ongoing, ISL season Mumbai City FC are currently on third spot while defending champions Chennaiyin FC are eighth in the table.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from Tests in 2014. Under his captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007.

Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rahul Vaidya had tweeted the video
  • Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour
  • Dhoni also has huge fan following outside the cricket fraternity
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Joins Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan For Football Match
MS Dhoni Joins Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan For Football Match
Watch: Fans Wonder If Hardik Pandya Was Smoking During Sakshi Dhoni
Watch: Fans Wonder If Hardik Pandya Was Smoking During Sakshi Dhoni's Birthday Bash
Australia vs India T20I Series Tickets Selling Fast; 70,000 Spectators Expected For MCG Clash
Australia vs India T20I Series Tickets Selling Fast; 70,000 Spectators Expected For MCG Clash
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Bromance With Hardik Pandya Grabs Attention At Wife Sakshi's Birthday Bash
Everyone Should Understand That MS Dhoni Is Not 20 Years Old Anymore, Says Kapil Dev
Everyone Should Understand That MS Dhoni Is Not 20 Years Old Anymore, Says Kapil Dev
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.