Watch: MS Dhoni Gives An Epic Response To Rahul Vaidya

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field. After stepping down from the captaincy role, the veteran Indian cricketer has been the go-to man for many of his teammates. The 37-year-old Dhoni also has huge fan following outside the cricket fraternity. Recently, in a video posted by singer Rahul Vaidya on Twitter, the Indian cricketer gave an epic response. Vaidya in the video said, "Sir, every time I click a picture with you it feels like the first time."

MS Dhoni to this replied, "Puch raha hain ya bata raha hain?" (Are you asking or telling me?)

Dhoni earlier took the field to play a football match in Mumbai. The veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who is not part of the upcoming T20I series in Australia which starts November 21, was joined by Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan for a kick-about.

The trio played the match wearing a "Play For Humanity" jersey for the All Stars Football Club.

Dhoni and Abhishek co-own the Chennaiyin FC while Ranbir is the owner of Mumbai City FC.

In the ongoing, ISL season Mumbai City FC are currently on third spot while defending champions Chennaiyin FC are eighth in the table.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from Tests in 2014. Under his captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007.

Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.