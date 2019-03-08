MS Dhoni Gets Thunderous Reception As He Walks Out To Bat In Ranchi - Watch

MS Dhoni might be in the twilight years of his career but he is still the most loved Indian cricketer on and off the field. MS Dhoni gets rousing applause all over the country but when he walked out to bat in his hometown Ranchi, the crowd went absolutely berserk. During the third One-day International (ODI) of the ongoing five-match series against Australia, Dhoni walked out to join skipper Virat Kohli in the middle after Pat Cummins removed Ambati Rayudu. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on their official Twitter handle where Dhoni can be seen walking out to bat amid a thunderous cheer in his hometown. "When the 'Lion' walks out to bat in his den," read the caption.
When the 'Lion' walks out to bat in his den #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WKRKGpKgaB— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019
On Wednesday, Dhoni received a hero's welcome at the airport in Jharkhand's capital city before he took his teammates for a ride in one of his cars around his hometown.
Later that evening, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted the members of Team India for dinner at their swanky farmhouse.
There have been speculations that the former India skipper might decide to hang his boots after the World Cup which will be hosted by England and Wales, starting May 10.
If that happens, the ongoing ODI is the last chance for Ranchi crowd to see the city's favourite son in action India.
As far as the match is concerned, Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Australia to bat.
Riding on a 193-run stand between Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, Australia posted 313/5 in 50 overs.