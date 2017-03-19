MS Dhoni Files Complaint After Losing 3 Mobile Phones

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's mobile phones got stolen from his hotel in New Delhi.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni filed a complaint on Sunday after losing three of his mobile phones. The former India skipper alleged that his phones, including an iPhone, were stolen during the recent fire near his hotel in New Delhi, Delhi Police said. Dhoni, along with his Jharkhand cricket team, had on Friday escaped unhurt after a fire broke out near their hotel in Dwarka. Police said they had received a complaint from the cricketer, who stated that he had left his phones in the hotel room when he had gone for breakfast downstairs on March 17.

Later, when his staff went to pack his things, the mobile phones were missing from the room. A case has been registered in this regard at the Dwarka south police station. The police said a couple of persons have been detained in the case.

The complaint was filed by Dhoni on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar told IANS.

The complaint stated that he lost the devices during the evacuation process.

Dhoni along with his Jharkhand cricket team members had rushed out of the hotel in a hurry as smoke had entered their rooms. He had forgotten to carry some of his belongings, including the phones.

Later after the fire was doused and he got back to his room, he found that his mobile phones were missing, Kumar said.

The police are investigating the case and the hotel staff are being interrogated. A CCTV footage of the lobby is also being examined, Kumar added.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)