MS Dhoni was not included in the 15-man Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for India's home series against Bangladesh announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. India are set to play three T20Is against Bangladesh, starting November 3. After announcing the squad, MSK Prasad, while addressing the media, said that MS Dhoni also supports the selection committee's approach of backing youngsters like Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeping role.

"We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters," MSK Prasad said.

The chief selector also mentioned that after the World Cup, the selection panel is focussing on Rishabh Pant and expects him to do well.

"We are moving on, we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only," MSK Prasad added.

MS Dhoni made a surprise visit to the Indian dressing room in Ranchi after India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test.

Dhoni was seen having a word with Shahbaz Nadeem, who made his debut in the Ranchi Test.

Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's semi-final exit from the World Cup to serve the Indian Army.

The former India captain has so far missed the tour of the West Indies, home series against South Africa and is now set to miss the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

(With IANS inputs)