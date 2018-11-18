 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Drove Team Bus After Becoming India's Test Captain, Reveals VVS Laxman

Updated: 18 November 2018 15:43 IST

In 2008, Anil Kumble passed on the captain's mantle to MS Dhoni in all formats of the game.

MS Dhoni Drove Team Bus After Becoming India
MS Dhoni never got flustered even when the team was not doing too well. © AFP

From taking a nap on the field to riding a Hummer H2 past the visiting New Zealand team in Ranchi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's enigma on and off the field has been unrivalled. In his autobiography '281 and Beyond', former India batsman VVS Laxman has revealed a surprising event involving none other than MS Dhoni.  In 2008, after the third Test against Australia in Delhi, which was Laxman's 100th five-day game, Dhoni drove the team bus to the hotel. Interestingly, it was Anil Kumble's farewell Test and the spin legend had passed on the captain's mantle to Dhoni in all formats of the game.

"One of my abiding memories is of MS (Dhoni) driving the team bus to the hotel in Nagpur, during my 100th Test. I couldn't believe my eyes - the captain of the team driving us back from the ground! It was his first Test in charge after Anil's (Kumble) retirement, and he didn't seem to have a care in the world. But he was like that, playful and grounded. MS never lost the joy, the playfulness. I have never met anyone quite like him," Laxman wrote in his autobiography, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Laxman also revealed that Dhoni, who is well-known for his calm and composed demeanour, never got flustered even when the team was not doing too well. 

Recollecting the 2011 series of England when the Indian team struggled, Laxman said that Dhoni's calmness was astounding.

"MS Dhoni's calmness and equanimity are legendary. He had seen nothing but success until the tour of England in 2011. We had lost 4-0 in England and had already lost the first three Tests in Australia by the end of that year, and were heading for another whitewash. I was a mess, as were most of the guys, but MS was unbelievably composed. Not once did he lash out, and at no stage did he give the impression that he was frustrated or helpless," Laxman wrote.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni VVS Laxman Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • VVS Laxman released his autobiography '281 and Beyond' this week
  • The 2008 Delhi Test vs Australia was Laxman's 100th five-day game
  • It was spin legend Anil Kumble's farewell Test as well
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Dreaming Of Playing 2019 ICC World Cup, Says Manager Arun Pandey
MS Dhoni Dreaming Of Playing 2019 ICC World Cup, Says Manager Arun Pandey
Mithali Raj Ahead Of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Highest T20I Run-Scorer In India
Mithali Raj Ahead Of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli As Highest T20I Run-Scorer In India
Indian Premier League 2019: Chennai Super Kings Release Three Players, Retain Core Group
Indian Premier League 2019: Chennai Super Kings Release Three Players, Retain Core Group
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Adorable Gesture Shows Why He Is Still A Crowd Favourite - Watch
MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans By Trying His Hand At Kabaddi
MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans By Trying His Hand At Kabaddi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.