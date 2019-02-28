 
Watch: "Flexible Dhoni", BCCI Applauds MS Dhoni's Acrobatic Move During 2nd T20I

Updated: 28 February 2019 17:17 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

MS Dhoni displayed his acrobatic move during the 11th over of second Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia.

MS Dhoni defied his age to display incredible fitness as he pulled off a 2.14 metres. © Twitter

MS Dhoni defied his age to display incredible fitness as he pulled off a 2.14 metres stretch to make ground and avoid being stumped during the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday. The 37-year-old displayed his acrobatic move during the 11th over of the match after stepping out to Adam Zampa, who threw the ball wide. But the veteran was quick to react and made his ground before Australian wicket-keeper Peter Handscomb could dislodge the bails. However, the umpire went upstairs to check and ruled the decision in favour of the former Indian skipper.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) applauded Dhoni's effort and tweeted, "How's that for a stretch from @msdhoni".

Dhoni scored a quick-fire 40 off 23 balls during the match. His knock was laced with three boundaries and identical number of sixes. He was also involved in a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket with Virat Kohli to take the hosts to a competitive total of 190/4.

However, India lost the match by 7 wickets and the T20I series 0-2 against Australia.

The right-handed Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20Is. He has the highest score of 56 in the shortest format and scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60.

Dhoni has also been crucial for the national team behind the stumps as he was involved in 34 stumpings and taken 57 catches.

India will next host Australia in five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting on March 2 in Hyderabad.

