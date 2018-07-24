Watch: MS Dhoni Chats With Singer Rahul Vaidya In Bathroom

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field. Be it big run chases or any crunch situation, MS Dhoni has an 'ice-cool' attitude which has turned the tables in India's favour on many occasions. That's why Dhoni earned the tag of 'Captain Cool' from his team-mates and others. Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame with his superb performances in Indian Idol, shared a video with Dhoni in a bathroom. Dhoni and Vaidya on Saturday attended wedding ceremony of politician Praful Patel's daughter Poorna Patel. In the video uploaded by Vaidya, the singer can be heard asking Dhoni, "Why are you so cool even in a bathroom?"

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 321 ODIs and 93 T20Is.

In 321 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10046 runs at an average of 51.25. He has 10 centuries and 67 fifties to his name.

Dhoni has amassed 1487 runs in 93 T20Is at an average of 37.17, including two half-centuries.

Recently, Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became fourth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. The former India skipper achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's.

Dhoni has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.