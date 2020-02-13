 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni "Changed Indian Team Like Anything": Suresh Raina

Updated: 13 February 2020 14:02 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

MS Dhoni is set to be back in action at the IPL, where he will captain the Chennai Super Kings, starting March 29.

MS Dhoni "Changed Indian Team Like Anything": Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. © AFP

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best captain India ever had. Raina and Dhoni play for the same IPL franchise -- the Chennai Super Kings --, which is also led by the latter.  "I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room," Raina said on 'The Super Kings show' on Star Sports Tamil. The 38-year-old Dhoni has retired from Test cricket but his future in the limited overs formats is a subject of intense speculation. 

The two-time World Cup-winning former captain took a break from cricket after India's exit from the 2019 World Cup in England. He is set to be back in action at the IPL, where he will captain the CSK, starting March 29. 

With three restricted stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai finally being reopened, Raina urged the fans to fill the venue in every CSK home game. 

"We have all the seats available. Hopefully, we'll have more fans now so that there is it will be more energy on the field," the 33-year-old Raina, a former India batsman, said. 

Raina, who last played for India in 2018, also expressed his excitement about the prospect of playing with CSK's latest acquisitions. 

"This year we have a lot of new talent in our team. Piyush (Chawla) is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has been bowling really well for them. So, I think we have a lot of mixture of youngsters and seniors."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina feels MS Dhoni is the best captain India ever had
  • MS Dhoni is set to be back in action at the IPL where he will lead CSK
  • Suresh Raina is excited to be playing with CSK's latest acquisitions
Related Articles
"MS Dhoni Saw Through What Sourav Ganguly Started": Former Pakistan Captain
"MS Dhoni Saw Through What Sourav Ganguly Started": Former Pakistan Captain
MS Dhoni Will "Take A Call About His Career": MSK Prasad On Former India Captains Future
MS Dhoni Will "Take A Call About His Career": MSK Prasad On Former India Captain's Future
MS Dhoni Serves Pani Puri To RP Singh, Piyush Chawla Like A Pro. Watch Video
MS Dhoni Serves Pani Puri To RP Singh, Piyush Chawla Like A Pro. Watch Video
Rohit Sharma Rates MS Dhoni As "Best Captain India Has Seen"
Rohit Sharma Rates MS Dhoni As "Best Captain India Has Seen"
"How Will He Score Runs": Virender Sehwag Slams Team Management For Dropping Rishabh Pant
"How Will He Score Runs": Virender Sehwag Slams Team Management For Dropping Rishabh Pant
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 11 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.