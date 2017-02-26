MS Dhoni Can Still Play Test Cricket: Mohammad Kaif

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still good enough to play all three formats of the game, reckons Chhattisgarh captain Mohammad Kaif, who was at the receiving end when the wicketkeeper-batsman smashed a brilliant century to take his side to a formidable total that helped Jharkhand win the match. Jharkhand were struggling at one point, having lost six wickets with the score on 57, but Dhoni weathered the early storm and made batting look easy when everyone else found going really difficult.

"He has natural abilities which you saw today (Sunday). I believe he is still good enough for all formats of the game. He is still hitting the ball hard," the Chhattisgarh skipper said after Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run win against his side.

"I have been watching Dhoni from his debut match and always felt you cannot become a 'Dhoni' just by practice," the former India batsman said.

Dhoni's 17th List A century, first for Jharkhand, came a day after he made a 50-ball 43 in a losing cause against Karnataka in their group D opening fixture.

Talking about the defeat, Kaif also added, "We would have bundled them for 120 if Dhoni was not there."

(WIth PTI Inputs)