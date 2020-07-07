MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday and some of his former and current teammates took to Twitter to post their birthday greetings for the former India captain. The likes of Virender Sehwag and Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav and VVS Laxman were among the first to share their birthday wishes with the Kedar Jadhav even penning a heartfelt letter for his "best friend, teammate and captain". Fans too flooded social media and wished India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper. "Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Kedar Jadhav's letter for MS Dhoni was a massive hit, garnering over 1,000 retweets and over 4,000 likes in no time.

"A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai," wrote the India cricketer.

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni



Calling Dhoni "Bittu", Hardik Pandya wished Dhoni, thanking him for "standing by me in bad times".

"Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni," Pandya tweeted.

Dhoni's CSK teammate Suresh Raina posted a video to wish "one of my favorite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for".

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav thanked Dhoni for being an amazing human being while former India cricketer VVS Laxman said Dhoni's composure and patience continues to be an inspiration.

"Happy birthday Mahi Bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you," Kuldeep tweeted.

"Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former India batsman VVS Laxman wrote.

Dhoni hasn't played any international cricket since July 2019, when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup.

Dhoni was expected to return to action in this year's Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.