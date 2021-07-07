MS Dhoni, former India captain, turned 40 on Wednesday and wishes started pouring in from all parts of the country on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to wish the former skipper, calling him a "legend and an inspiration". "A legend and an inspiration! Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain @msdhoni a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," BCCI tweeted. Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on the same day as Dhoni did, tweeted a photo montage of the duo.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who played most of his international cricket under Dhoni, also wished Dhoni by posting an image with the former skipper.

Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain!



Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said while Sourav Ganguly taught youngsters how to win, Dhoni turned that into a habit.

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

Dhoni, who made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2004, went on to play 538 matches across formats during his 16-year-long career.

Dhoni played 350 One-Day Internationals, 90 Tests and 98 Twenty20 Internationals for India. His last appearance in an international game came in July 2019, when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni posted a video on Instagram featuring snippets from his career.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the game and the only skipper to have won all three major ICC trophies -- T20 World Cup (2007), 50-over World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).