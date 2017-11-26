MS Dhoni Backs Virat Kohli, Says Needs Preparation Time For Tough Tours

MS Dhoni on Sunday backed Virat Kohli's views on the issue of cramped scheduling after the latter hit out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the important South Africa tour. The 29-year-old said his team needed time to prepare before heading off on such tough overseas assignments. Dhoni, who is not in the Test side but will be in the ODI team in the upcoming South Africa tour, however, said that as an international cricketer it was a challenge one has to face.

"It is absolutely right, because we play so much cricket that we do not get much preparation time when we go overseas to play. But as an international cricketer, this is also a challenge," Dhoni said here.

"It takes some time to get used to, but if you see this team, there are many cricketers who have played overseas and it helps a lot. If they get six to eight or 10 days, it is good, but whatever time they get, I think they will do well," he said in response to a question about Kohli's statement.

The former India captain was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a match played at Kunzer cricket ground, 35km from Srinagar, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Dhoni was the chief guest at the finals of Chinar Cricket Premier League, organised by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army.

"This time when the (Test) team leaves for South Africa, they will only get some time to prepare before playing the matches. The ODI team after that will also want to try to get seven to eight days because the conditions are different there, there is more bounce," he said.

In response to a question about Suresh Raina's comments that he often gets angry, Dhoni said he conducted himself according to the situation.

"We also enjoy inside the dressing room, we talk, the pitch-level is sometimes high and sometimes low. The meaning of cool that we associate is calm and if not cool then an angry one," he said.

"There are many zones in the middle of it where you enjoy and make fun. Once (I am playing) in the ground, I do not joke around, but inside the dressing room I enjoy a lot. So, I conduct myself according to how I think I should conduct myself in different areas," he said.

'More Players From J&K Will Represent India In Future'

Dhoni advised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to take up to sports and give their hundred per cent to perform consistently well.

"As far as sports is concerned, it is important to have a platform, but after that the players have to work really hard. Our country is huge and many people play cricket. The aim should be to represent the country for which you have to consistently perform at first class level," Dhoni said.

