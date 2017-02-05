 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

MS Dhoni Arrives in Mussoorie to Bring in Daughter Ziva's Birthday

Updated: 05 February 2017 09:03 IST

Sakshi and MS Dhoni are not new to these hills and would often come here when they were dating. Later, the two got married in Dehradun. As the news of Dhoni arriving in Mussoorie spread, people made a beeline to get a glimpse of 'Captain Cool' at Rokeby Manor where he is staying.

MS Dhoni Arrives in Mussoorie to Bring in Daughter Ziva's Birthday
MS Dhoni came out in a car and waved to his fans whose happiness knew no limit. © PTI

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, arrived in Jollygrant, Dehradun early morning on Sunday and made his way to the Queen of Hills in tow with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, who turns two on February 6. The couple are expected to celebrate the birthday of their daughter in Mussoorie.

Sakshi and Dhoni are not new to these hills and would often come here when they were dating. Later, the two got married in Dehradun. As the news of Dhoni arriving in Mussoorie spread, people made a beeline to get a glimpse of 'Captain Cool' at Rokeby Manor where he is staying.

After hours of waiting, Dhoni came out in a car and waved to his fans whose happiness knew no limit.

Dhoni, who stepped down as India's limited-overs cricket captain last month, played a key role in the team's ODI series win against England. In the 2nd ODI, Dhoni cracked a ton to help India win by 15 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will now be seen in action during the Indian Premier League, where he captains the Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni does not have any Team India commitments until the Champions Trophy in England later this year.

Topics : Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni arrived in Jollygrant, Dehradun on Sunday
  • Dhoni was in fine form in the ODI and T20I series vs England
  • Dhoni step down from limited-overs cricket captaincy last month
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Pays Former Teammate Virender Sehwag A Visit
MS Dhoni Pays Former Teammate Virender Sehwag A Visit
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Secret Behind Dream Spell Vs England In 3rd T20I
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Secret Behind Dream Spell Vs England In 3rd T20I
Virat Kohli is Learning Captaincy Tricks From MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli is Learning Captaincy Tricks From MS Dhoni
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.