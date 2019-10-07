MS Dhoni wouldn't have come across many entertaining incidents in his professional career but this one particular instance involving her four-year-old daughter Ziva amused him completely. MS Dhoni, who is out of action since the 50-over World Cup in the UK, revealed a story about his daughter Ziva which left him bewildered. Dhoni revealed that Ziva came across a Ranveer Singh picture and found out that the Bollywood star was wearing the similar sunglasses which she owns. After realising this, Ziva rushed upstairs and to her relief she found that she had her glasses with her.

"Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses are with me only. Kids are different these days. At four and a half I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. Next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs," Dhoni's post read.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh didn't take much time to react on the post, saying: "Hahahahaha FASHIONISTA Z !!!". India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who underwent a lower back surgery surgery last week, also commented on the post.

Photo Credit: Instagram

MS Dhoni has been away from cricket for a while now and the former Indian skipper seems to be enjoying his time off the field. MS Dhoni recently participated in a charity football match along with tennis star Leander Paes in Mumbai.

Rhiti Sports, the firm which manages Dhoni and several other Indian cricketers, posted pictures of MS Dhoni playing football on Sunday. While it was unclear what the cause of the charity was, Dhoni and Paes were wearing practice jerseys with "Playing for Humanity" written on them.

After the World Cup 2019, Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the India's tour of the West Indies as he took a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his territorial army unit in Kashmir.

After completing his army stint, Dhoni was pictured enjoying a game of billiards at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in his hometown of Ranchi.

Before that, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain's pictures of driving his newly-bought Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk had also gone viral.