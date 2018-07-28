 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Advised Me To Avoid Reading Newspapers, Reveals Shreyas Iyer

Updated: 28 July 2018 20:08 IST

Shreyas Iyer had a terrific run in the IPL 2018 season where he amassed 411 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of over 132.

MS Dhoni Advised Me To Avoid Reading Newspapers, Reveals Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer last played for India against South Africa at Centurion in February 2018. © AFP

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has revealed that veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni advised him to stay away from all sorts of media platforms in order to stay focused.  "After I joined the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni advised me that I need to avoid reading the newspapers and should try to stay away from social media as much as possible," IANS quoted Shreyas Iyer as saying. "Social media has become a big part of our lives and I try to manage it well but it's the criticism that motivates me and keeps me going."

Adding further on how he handled the attention he received from his fans, Shreyas recalled how a girl's behaviour, whom he knew from before, changed after the news on him being picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction was out.

"Soon after the auction news was out, this girl whom I knew started messaging me. On confronting her as to why she is desperately trying to reach out, I got to know that she was doing so because she was happy for me. That's when I understood that rather than getting to know me, she was behind the money," the 23-year-old added.

Shreyas had a terrific run in the IPL 2018 season where he amassed 411 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of over 132. Although his team Delhi Daredevils failed to qualify for the knockouts, Iyer along with his team-mate Rishabh Pant received praises for their batting prowess in the tournament.

(With IANS Inputs)

 

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Cricket Team Delhi Daredevils Chennai Super Kings Shreyas Iyer MS Dhoni
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Delhi Daredevils failed to qualify for the knockouts in IPL 2018.
  • Shreyas Iyer has represented India in 6 ODIs and 6 T20Is.
  • Shreyas Iyer has two fifties in the ODI format for India.
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Advised Me To Avoid Reading Newspapers, Reveals Shreyas Iyer
MS Dhoni Advised Me To Avoid Reading Newspapers, Reveals Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Against South Africa A, Australia A
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Against South Africa A, Australia A
IPL 2018, DD vs MI: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018, DD vs MI: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018, DD vs MI, Preview: Mumbai Indians Eye Win Against Delhi Daredevils To Seal Play-Off Berth
IPL 2018, DD vs MI, Preview: Mumbai Indians Eye Win Against Delhi Daredevils To Seal Play-Off Berth
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Bursts Into Laughter During Toss At Ferozshah Kotla. Here
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Bursts Into Laughter During Toss At Ferozshah Kotla. Here's Why
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.