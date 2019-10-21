 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Adds Jonga To His Collection Of Cars: Report

Updated: 21 October 2019 20:33 IST

MS Dhoni's love for cars and bikes isn't new and he has now added another car in his garage -- the Jonga.

MS Dhoni Adds Jonga To His Collection Of Cars: Report
MS Dhoni's love for cars and bikes isn't new. © Twitter

While fans were waiting for former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's arrival at the local JSCA Stadium, which is hosting the third and last Test between India and South Africa, Ranchi's favourite son was busy riding his new Nissan Jonga on the streets in Ranchi. Dhoni's love for cars and bikes isn't new and he has now added another car in his garage -- the Jonga. The vehicle is used by the Indian Army. As soon as Dhoni reached a petrol pump near his home on Sunday, people gathered around the former skipper for pictures and Dhoni didn't dissapoint them, giving them autographs and selfies.

Earlier in September, Dhoni had added a car -- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The decorated former India captain was seen taking the jeep for a spin in the city as bystanders paused to admire the red midsize SUV.

Dhoni is the owner of several high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage among others.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni's love for cars and bikes isn't new
  • He has now added another car in his garage -- the Jonga
  • Dhoni reached a petrol pump near his home on Sunday
Related Articles
"Has MS Dhoni Retired?": Sarfaraz Ahmed
"Has MS Dhoni Retired?": Sarfaraz Ahmed's Wife Asks Critics Of Former Pakistan Captain
MS Dhoni May Watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test In Ranchi: Report
MS Dhoni May Watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test In Ranchi: Report
Virat Kohli Hopes To Achieve What MS Dhoni Did 12 Years Ago In T20 World Cup Next Year
Virat Kohli Hopes To Achieve What MS Dhoni Did 12 Years Ago In T20 World Cup Next Year
Sourav Ganguly To Discuss MS Dhoni
Sourav Ganguly To Discuss MS Dhoni's Future With Selectors On October 24
MS Dhoni Explains How He Deals With Negativity And Frustration
MS Dhoni Explains How He Deals With Negativity And Frustration
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.