 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

In Our Scenario Split Captaincy Doesn't Work: MS Dhoni

Updated: 13 January 2017 13:48 IST

India play England in the first ODI of the three-match series on January 15 in Pune.

In Our Scenario Split Captaincy Doesn't Work: MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni addressed the media ahead of the first ODI against England. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is addressing the media ahead of the first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune. He recently stepped down as captain of the India One-DaI and T20I teams. India Test captain Virat Kohli was named his successor. Dhoni, however, has made himself available for the India-England limited overs series. India face England in a three-match ODI series, starting January 19, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. The wicket-keeper batsman made his ODI debut in December 2003 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. He captained India in 199 ODIs and as a skipper had an average of 53.92. Dhoni in the press conference spoke about split captaincy and what his role will be with the team going forward. Dhoni also said that Virat Kohli is ready to skipper the ODIs and T20Is side.

Here are the highlights:

- Split captaincy doesn't work in my view and since I have retired from Test cricket, I decided it was time to move on, said Dhoni.

- Dhoni said that Virat Kohli is ready to captain the limited overs side.

- Dhoni said he will do all he can to help Kohli with his captaincy and keep a close eye on the field positioning.

- Dhoni heaped praised on Kohli's captaincy style in Tests and said that he will have an easier time captaining the limited overs side.

- Dhoni spoke about how his role as a batsman changed over the years because he was needed down the order.

- The former India skipper said that he would have liked to bat at No.4 and could have scored more runs but felt that the team is more important than an individual.

- Dhoni said as captain his aim was always to finish off the games.

- According to Dhoni, the current Indian team has the potential to win games everywhere and the pool of fast bowlers can do well in any condition.

- Dhoni feels Virat Kohli will win more games as captain than he did.

- Dhoni said that this team could be the most successful Indian team ever and rewrite history.

Topics : India England Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
MS Dhoni is Still a Leader in The Team: Anil Kumble
MS Dhoni is Still a Leader in The Team: Anil Kumble
MS Dhoni Still Holds Key in Terms of Communication: R Ashwin
MS Dhoni Still Holds Key in Terms of Communication: R Ashwin
Virat Kohli Says Captaining in All Three Formats Surreal
Virat Kohli Says Captaining in All Three Formats Surreal
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.