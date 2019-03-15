 
MS Dhoni A "Class Act", Virat Kohli Needs His Guidance In World Cup: Shane Warne

Updated: 15 March 2019 18:26 IST

Shane Warne believes that Virat Kohli will need MS Dhoni's "leadership experience" in the World Cup.

MS Dhoni led India to the World Cup triumph in 2011. © AFP

MS Dhoni might hang up his boots after the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK, feel a majority of fans and cricket experts across the globe. Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday opined that Virat Kohli needs MS Dhoni's "leadership experience" in the World Cup, adding that it will be a smooth transition whenever the 37-year-old decides to bid adieu to international cricket. "MS Dhoni has to play in the World Cup. MS Dhoni is a class act and Virat Kohli needs his leadership experience as well to help him when the times are tough," Warne said.

"You have a successor and the name is Rishabh Pant. He takes over when Dhoni decides to retire," Warne put it in a matter of fact manner. The world's second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket feels that it doesn't need to be Dhoni versus Rishabh Pant.

"I believe that Rishabh can play in the World Cup. They (Dhoni and Pant) can both play together in the XI. Dhoni is the keeper and Rishabh bats. I don't think you have to say it's Rishabh or Dhoni.

"Dhoni should be that experienced player, the keeper, the leader, the finisher and Pant can bat anywhere from 1 to 6. So when Dhoni decides to retire, Rishabh Pant takes over. It's that easy," he added.

For someone, who loves a bit of flamboyance, Warne said that he would love to see young Pant travelling to England for the World Cup as a specialist batsman despite a string of low scores.

Warne doesn't like defensive bowlers in limited overs cricket and that's the reason three of his current favourites are India's Kuldeep Yadav, Pakistan's Yasir Shah and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who are "not at all scared of getting hit".

When asked about his favourite spinners in white ball cricket, Warne said: "The top three who I like watching and certainly I believe has an influence on (ODI/T20) games are Rashid Khan, Yasir Shah and Kuldeep Yadav. Those three are the best three going around at the moment and I really enjoy them watching the most.

In the past couple of years, the wrist spinners have dominated the white ball space primarily due to their wicket-taking ability but the legendary Australian refuses to buy the argument that finger spinners are losing relevance in limited overs format.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • ICC World Cup 2019 will start on May 30 in the UK
  • Warne opined that Kohli needs Dhoni's "leadership experience"
  • Warne said he would love to see young Pant travelling to England
