Mumbai Indians posted an adorable Mother's Day Instagram reel video featuring Hardik Pandya, his partner Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya to wish their followers a "Happy Mother's Day." In the video, Hardik and Natasa along with Hardik's Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav are seen playing with Agastya. A song added to the reel made it all the more endearing. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year to honour mothers and motherly figures. Mumbai Indians also posted a video featuring their players as the cricketers sent out their Mother's Day wishes.

"A mother's love is the only unconditional thing," wrote Mumbai Indians on Instagram.

"You can't express what sacrifices a mother makes to keep her child happy," said Suryakumar.

"I don't know what to say. It's an emotional thing actually, but yeah, I would really want to wish good health (to my mother). And it's my time now to give her back (for) whatever she has done... to keep her happy, to keep her in a good mental space, keep her as close as possible to me."

Hardik's older brother Krunal also sent wishes to his mother.

Grateful for so much especially for you Ma Happy #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/GsuR2VjmYQ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 9, 2021

"Mother, there are so many things I want to tell you about what you have done," Krunal said.

"I always look up to you, how you are as a human being. Whatever I am, whatever Hardik is, is because of you and dad, obviously. But you have always been the pillar of our family.

"You have always made sure that everyone is together. One thing I have learned (from you) is that don't grow alone in life. Make sure that you grow with everyone."

Hardik added: "To my mother, Happy Mother's Day! You have been very kind to me. You have always looked after me.

"Obviously, the love is always there, but I still know why Krunal gets irritated because I am always going to be your number one child," he chuffed.

"We love you and thank you for being who you are."