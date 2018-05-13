 
Mother's Day 2018: Virat Kohli Wishes The 'REAL Superheroes' With A Heartwarming Tweet

Updated: 13 May 2018 17:09 IST

As the whole world celebrates Mother's Day 2018, the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent out a heartwarming tribute on social media for all the mothers.

Mother
Kohli has always credited his mother Saroj for being the major reason behind his success. © Instagram

Mother's Day is celebrated in the honour of mothers all over the world on the second Sunday of May. Everyone has their own way to celebrate this special day. Some people give cards, gifts or flowers to their mothers, some prefer to dine out and some prefer to spend the whole day with their mothers. Whatever the way, the sole aim of this day is to thank the mothers for everything they have done and make them feel very special. As the whole world celebrates Mother's Day 2018, the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent out a heartwarming tribute on social media for all the mothers. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Don't think you can put this across any better; to the REAL superheroes, #HappyMothersDay ".

The 29-year-old is arguably the best player in the world right now. His constant hard work and dedication towards the game has led him to being compared to the greatest players of all time. Kohli has always credited his mother Saroj for being the major reason behind his tremendous success. He has always been vocal about the positive impact his mother has had in his life.

Other than Kohli, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Chris Gayle, Shane Warne and Faf du Plessis also used social media to post heartwarming messages for their mothers on this special occasion.

On Saturday, Kohli kept the IPL playoff qualifications hopes of Royal Challengers Bangalore alive by scoring a 40-ball 70, which helped his side beat Delhi Daredevils.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli India Cricket Team David Warner Faf du Plessis Chris Gayle Cricket
