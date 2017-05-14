 
Mother's Day 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricketers' Wishes

Updated: 14 May 2017 15:28 IST

Mother's Day 2017: Cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag took to social media to wish their mums.

Mother's Day 2017: Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture with his mum. © Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Mother's Day 2017 is upon us and the entire world took to social media to convey their love for their mothers on this special day and Indian cricketers were no different. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Rishabh Pant all took to various social media platform and posted pictures with their mothers with a note hearfelt note for them. Most current Indian cricketers are currently busy crossing swords in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 but that didn't deter them from taking time out to the needful.

Mother's day is celebrated across the globe every year on the second Sunday of May. The day is dedicated to all the mothers around the world. 

Here are some of the social media posts of cricketers wishing their mothers:

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture with his mother.

Virender Sehwag posted a picture of himself with his wife, kids and his mother and wished his mum in his unique style.

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and posted a beautiful picture.

 

#happymothersday

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a video on his Instagram account to wish mother's around the world.

 

This one's for the mums. #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Other Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan too wished their mothers.

Other international cricketers weren't too far behind with the likes of Steve Smith and Darren Sammy also wishing their mothers while Mitchell Johnson posted a picture of his wife with their kids.

 

Happy Mother's Day Mum. Thanks for everything that you do for me. I hope you have a fantastic day. I love you

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

Highlights
  • Cricketers wish their mothers on Mother's Day 2017
  • Sachin, Sehwag posted a picture with their mothers
  • International cricketers also wished their mothers
