President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly revamped Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which has been renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, were also present at the event. The Narendra Modi Stadium -- the largest cricket ground in the world with a capacity of 1,10,000 -- will host its first international match on Wednesday, when India will take on England in the Day-Night Test. The stadium will be a part of the planned Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in the city.

"Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. These three will be equipped to host any international sports event," Home Minister Amit Shah said at the event.

"Ahmedabad will be known as the 'sports city' of India," he added.

"Not just for cricket but it's a proud moment for India. Besides being the largest cricket stadium, it's also one of the most modern stadiums in the world," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said earlier.

"As children, we used to dream about the world's largest stadium in India. And now as sports minister, my happiness knows no bounds that this has finally happened," he had said.

The stadium held the knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year.

The stadium is now set to host seven international matches in quick succession.

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and fourth Tests between India and England as well as the entirety of the five-match T20I series between the two sides.