 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Used Sunscreen, Zip, Mints": Ex-England Bowler Admits To Ball-Tampering

Updated: 25 May 2019 13:10 IST

Monty Panesar admitted that he used sunscreen lotions, mints, saliva and tracksuit zips to make the ball reverse swing.

"Used Sunscreen, Zip, Mints": Ex-England Bowler Admits To Ball-Tampering
Monty Panesar played 50 Tests and made 26 ODI appearances for England. © AFP

Former England spinner Monty Panesar, in a shocking revelation, admitted that he used sunscreen lotions, mints, saliva and tracksuit zips to make the ball reverse swing. In an excerpt from his book 'The Full Monty', which appeared on the Daily Mail, Panesar, who played 50 Tests between 2006 and 2013, revealed that he played a crucial role in ball-maintenance for the likes of James Anderson. "Whether we broke the laws depends on how you interpret them. We found that mints and sun cream had an effect on the saliva, and that helped the ball to reverse," the 37-year old was quoted as saying. 

"I might also have 'accidentally' caught the ball on the zip of my trouser pocket to rough it up a little.

"We all tried to change the condition of the ball, because reverse swing has such a huge impact. When I came into the England side, my job was to prepare the ball for the seamers. 

They'd say, 'Listen mate, if you want to bowl with us it's on one condition. Make sure you don't get your sweaty hands on our shiny side.'

"Opening bowler Jimmy Anderson would say, 'I just want you to keep that ball as dry as possible.' "

Panesar said although rules of the game said the use of uniform was legal, there was some breach of the spirit.

"That was probably a hairline fracture of the spirit of the game, even if the laws said you were allowed to 'use your uniform'."

Law 42.3 of the MCC's Laws of Cricket states that a fielder is free to polish a ball "provided that no artificial substance is used".

Last year, then Australia captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia for ball-tampering during their Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

Previously, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was also found guilty of ball-tampering by the International Cricket Council after using mints to alter the condition of the ball against Australia in 2016.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Monty Panesar James Michael Anderson James Anderson Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith David Andrew Warner David Warner Cameron Bancroft Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • "My job was to prepare the ball for the seamers," Monty Panesar revealed
  • Australia's Smith, Warner and Bancroft were banned for ball-tampering
  • South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was found guilty of ball-tampering
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Monty Panesar Backs Matt Renshaw To Negate India
India vs Australia: Monty Panesar Backs Matt Renshaw To Negate India's Spin Threat
'Sikh of Tweak' Monty Panesar Reveals How He Battled Mental Sickness
Monty Panesar invited American blonde soon after Ashes whitewash: Report
Monty Panesar invited American blonde soon after Ashes whitewash: Report
The Ashes: Graeme Swann enjoys bowling in tandem with Monty Panesar
The Ashes: Graeme Swann enjoys bowling in tandem with Monty Panesar
Cricket Australia apologises for Monty Panesar Teletubbies tweet
Cricket Australia apologises for Monty Panesar Teletubbies tweet
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Election Results: Amarinder Thanks Voters, Partymen For Congress' Good Show In Punjab

Election Results: Amarinder Thanks Voters, Partymen For Congress' Good Show In Punjab

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Party's Top Leaders On Election Disaster

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Party's Top Leaders On Election Disaster

BJP Wins 41 Seats In 60-Member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

BJP Wins 41 Seats In 60-Member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

Delhi Elects Only One Woman To Lok Sabha, Again

Delhi Elects Only One Woman To Lok Sabha, Again

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss