Monte Carlo Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Edouard Vasselin Eye Final Berth

Updated: 21 April 2018 15:30 IST

The Indo-French duo will face the third-seed pair of Austria's Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavic.

The Indo-French Duo eased past the Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. © AFP

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin will aim to book their place in the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters when they head into their last-four clash of the men's doubles event on Saturday. The Indo-French duo will face the third-seed pair of Austria's Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavic for a place in the summit showdown. Yesterday, Bopanna and Roger-Vaselli eased past the Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who reached the Australian Open final this year, 6-4, 6-4 in a one-sided quarter-final clash.

Earlier, the unseeded Indo-French duo had to work hard as they bounced back from a set down and saved three match points to clinch a 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 over two-time Grand Slam champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in one hour and 22 minutes and seal a last-eight spot.

In another semi-finals clash of Monte Carlo, the fourth-seeded Bryan brothers will also take on Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini for a place in the finals.

