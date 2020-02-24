Former Pakistan player Moin Khan's son Azam Khan, who plays for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), often finds himself being criticised with accusations of nepotism and comments about his weight and fitness. But the big-hitting batsman has silenced his critics with some crucial knocks for his team, helping them to the second spot in the league. As he played a match-winning inning against Karachi Kings on Sunday, Azam Khan also came in the spotlight for the innovative way in which he completed a run.

Azam Khan fumbled his bat while running in towards the non-striker's end during the Gladiators' innings, and facing the possibility of a run-out, managed to complete the run holding the toe-end of the bat and grounding the handle.

If you hold the bat upside down, you get to the crease early

The Legend Azam Khan#PSLV2020 pic.twitter.com/JiXsIHIeOk — Faizan Rasul (@FaizanRasul11) February 23, 2020

"If you hold the bat upside down, you get to the crease early. The Legend Azam Khan," a Twitter user quipped.

"Azam Khan redefining cricket," wrote another user.

One user replied with the "Modern problems require modern solutions" GIF.

"Dude is on another level," tweeted another user.

Karachi Kings scored 156 batting first. Azam Khan came to the crease in the ninth over with his team needing 102 to win off 71 deliveries.

Batting alongside Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan smashed 46 off 30 before eventually getting run out.

Sarfaraz remained unbeaten on 37 off 28 as the Gladiators chased down the target with an over to spare. Azam Khan also impressed in the opening match of the PSL against Islamabad United, hitting 59 off 33 deliveries as the Gladiators chased down the target of 169 with nine balls to spare.