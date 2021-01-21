India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj went to his father's grave first thing after landing in Hyderabad, his home town, as he returned from India's tour of Australia. Siraj had lost his father in November 2020 while he was with the team Down Under. He was given the option of returning home but the pacer chose to stay back with the team for the series. Siraj made his Test debut in the second Test in Melbourne and finished the Border-Gavaskar series with 13 wickets - the most by any Indian bowler. Siraj went from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to the graveyard to pay tributes to his father, NDTV has learnt.

Sweet homecoming: spending time with niece at home, strolling in balcony #IndiaHero #MohdSiraj, who returned to #Hyderabad & to family after five months: a lot happened in between, he lost his dear father who was his biggest support always & became India's pride @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/gVM3gvKwAf — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) January 21, 2021

Later, Siraj was seen spending some time with his niece in the balcony of his home as he was reunited with his family after a long break of five months.

Before the Australia tour, Siraj was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Siraj's father, Mohammed Ghouse, aspired to watch Siraj play for India and the fast bowler revealed on several occasions during the series that he stayed back in Australia to fulfil his father's dream.

Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the fourth Test in Brisbane and said his focus was on fulfilling his father's wish.

Promoted

"I am thankful that I was able to pick five wickets as it was a very tough situation for me after my dad passed away. But after talking to my mom at home, I gained some confidence. The call with my mom made me mentally strong. My focus was to fulfil my dad's wish," said Siraj after the fourth day's play in Brisbane.

"I want to thank God that I got the chance to play for India as it was my dad's wish too. If he was alive today, he would have been very happy. But I know his blessings were with me and I am speechless after my performance," Siraj had said.