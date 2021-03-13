Wishes poured in for India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj as he turned 27 on Saturday. His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led the wishes, with fans hailing the bowler for his impact for India in recent months. Since coming into the limelight during IPL 2020, the cricketer has already made his mark on the international stage with some fine performances for the Indian Test team. Taking to Twitter, RCB posted a photo of Siraj and captioned it as, "Wishing our beloved Miyan a very happy birthday! May this year be as magical as your bowling spells! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers".

One fan took to the social media platform to praise the bowler for his performance against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1.

The fan wrote, "From being the troller's main target to getting praised and acknowledged by everyone..... From being dreaming of playing test cricket to playing match for India in white Jersey on Australian soil... Your journey really inspire a lot Siraj... Happy Birthday @mdsirajofficial".

Another fan hailed him for playing in Australia, despite his father's death before the Test series began.

The fast bowler didn't leave the bio-secure bubble to depart for his home and stayed back to help India win the series. He also finished as his side's highest wicket-taker.

"From getting hate in ipl time to lead India's pace bowling attack in Australia . From not coming in father's funeral to the first 5 wicket haul in test cricket. Siraj miyan has come a long way.

Happy Birthday champion", the fan tweeted.

Here are some other wishes from fans on Twitter:

Siraj has played in five Test matches for India, taking 16 wickets. He has also played in one ODI and three T20Is, registering three dismissals in the shortest format.

The fast bowler, who will be representing RCB in IPL 2021, will be aiming to put in a good display, and also cement his place in India's bowling department.