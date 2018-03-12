 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Says She Tried To Reason With Him Before Lodging Complaint

Updated: 12 March 2018 10:35 IST

Hasin Jahan's statement came after Mohammed Shami told the media that he is ready to speak to his wife and solve the matter for the good of their daughter.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami's wife said that she had tried to save her family and reason with the India cricketer. ©

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has claimed that she had been trying to save her family and reason with the India cricketer before she decided to lodge a compaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. Hasin Jahan's statement came after Shami told the media that he is ready to speak to his wife and solve the matter for the good of their daughter. Kolkata police have levelled charges under seven sections, including attempt to murder, against Shami following the complaint made by his wife.  

Shami on Sunday appealed to his wife to "patch-up for the sake of their children and family," while talking to TV channels earlier in the day.

"I request her to get over the past and start life afresh. The past few days had been very bad for everyone. I had to even skip practice," the cricketer said.

"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us and our daughter," Shami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If I have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, I will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," Shami said.

Asked about Shami's appeal, Jahan said, "I had been trying to save my family. I had tried to reason out with him for a long time."

Following the controversy, Shami was excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 26-member annual contracts system, which saw the addition of a new category.

The controversy first broke when Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of his alleged 'WhatsApp' and 'Facebook Messenger' conversations with multiple women on her 'Facebook' account.

The cricketer, also taking to social media, claimed that her allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shami's wife says she tried to reason with him before complaint
  • Shami had said he was ready to talk to his wife and solve the matter
  • Shami has been charged with attempt to murder
Related Articles
Mohammed Shami Ready To Talk And Solve Matter With Wife Hasin Jahan
Mohammed Shami Ready To Talk And Solve Matter With Wife Hasin Jahan
Mohammed Shami Would Have Run Away If I Didn
Mohammed Shami Would Have Run Away If I Didn't Get His Mobile, Says Wife Hasin Jahan
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Reviewing Mohammed Shami Situation
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Reviewing Mohammed Shami Situation
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Remains Defiant, Questions Facebook's Decision Of Blocking Her Account
Mohammed Shami Charged With Attempt To Murder After Complaint By Wife Hasin Jahan
Mohammed Shami Charged With Attempt To Murder After Complaint By Wife Hasin Jahan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.