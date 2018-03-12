Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Says She Tried To Reason With Him Before Lodging Complaint

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has claimed that she had been trying to save her family and reason with the India cricketer before she decided to lodge a compaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. Hasin Jahan's statement came after Shami told the media that he is ready to speak to his wife and solve the matter for the good of their daughter. Kolkata police have levelled charges under seven sections, including attempt to murder, against Shami following the complaint made by his wife.
Shami on Sunday appealed to his wife to "patch-up for the sake of their children and family," while talking to TV channels earlier in the day.
"I request her to get over the past and start life afresh. The past few days had been very bad for everyone. I had to even skip practice," the cricketer said.
"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us and our daughter," Shami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"If I have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, I will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," Shami said.
Asked about Shami's appeal, Jahan said, "I had been trying to save my family. I had tried to reason out with him for a long time."
Following the controversy, Shami was excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 26-member annual contracts system, which saw the addition of a new category.
The controversy first broke when Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of his alleged 'WhatsApp' and 'Facebook Messenger' conversations with multiple women on her 'Facebook' account.
The cricketer, also taking to social media, claimed that her allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him.
(With PTI Inputs)