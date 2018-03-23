 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Meets Mamata Banerjee A Day After He Gets BCCI Contract

Updated: 23 March 2018 18:12 IST

Mohammed Shami was cleared of any match-fixing charges by the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit.

Mohammed Shami
Hasin Jahan met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. © PTI

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, who has accused Shami of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shami got his BCCI central contract back on Thursday after he was exonerated of all corruption charges by BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit head Neeraj Kumar. While the corruption charges have been dropped, Shami's personal problems are far from over. Hasin Jahan, who had lodged a case against Shami and his family for physical and mental torture and attempt to murder, had earlier requested "emotional support" from the Chief Minister.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Hasin Jahan met the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the State Assembly where they spoke around 10 minutes. The Chief Minister also assured Hasin that she would look into the issue.

The meeting comes a day after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) recommended to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to include the Bengal pacer in the list of centrally-contracted players from which he was left out following Hasin's accusations that Shami was involved in match-fixing.

Shami was also probed by the anti-corruption officials of the BCCI for allegedly taking money from Pakistani contacts and was found not guilty.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract. He is also free to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting April 7, for Delhi Daredevils.

Following the green signal given by BCCI, a relieved Shami spoke exclusively to NDTV and said that he always had full faith in the Indian cricket board.

"I always had full faith in the BCCI. I was waiting for this verdict and I'm happy they investigated the matter properly and the truth has now come out. I started training from last week and I am trying to prepare mentally after these hardships," Shami told NDTV.

"I have done my best to come out clean from this matter. I hope to now return to my old routine, get my life back and just look after the future of my daughter."

"As far as cricket goes, it's a big relief for me. Hasin has already said that she does not want to reconcile so only way to sort out this matter now is legally," the Indian cricketer added.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Hasin Jahan met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • Hasin Jahan had requested emotional support from the WB Chief Minister
  • Shami was cleared of any match-fixing charges by the BCCI's ACU
Related Articles
"Justice Prevailed": Mohammed Shami Fans Rejoice After He Gets BCCI Contract
"Justice Prevailed": Mohammed Shami Fans Rejoice After He Gets BCCI Contract
Mohammed Shami, Facing Assault Charge, Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations By BCCI
Mohammed Shami, Facing Assault Charge, Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations By BCCI
Mohammed Shami Blames Third Party For Domestic Row
Mohammed Shami Blames Third Party For Domestic Row
BCCI Anti-Graft Officials Speak to Mohammed Shami
BCCI Anti-Graft Officials Speak to Mohammed Shami's Wife on His Match-Fixing Link
Mohammed Shami Dismisses Match-Fixing Allegations, Says Plan Hatched To Defame Him
Mohammed Shami Dismisses Match-Fixing Allegations, Says Plan Hatched To Defame Him
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.