Mohammed Shami, Accused By Wife Of Assault, Now To Be Investigated For Corruption By BCCI's ACSU

Updated: 14 March 2018 16:48 IST

The CoA has heard an audio recording of a telephonic conversation between Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan in which there is a mention of a certain Mohammad Bhai who has allegedly sent some money to the pacer through a Pakistani lady.

Mohammed Shami's central contract was withheld by the BCCI. © Facebook

The Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has asked the anti-corruption wing of the board to launch an investigation into an alleged dodgy cash transaction by Indian pacer Mohammad Shami. The bowler's wife had complained to the police earlier that Shami had gone to Dubai and even made some dodgy cash transactions.

Hasin had earlier alleged that Shami had accepted the money on the insistence of England based Mohammad Bhai.

Now the ACSU head Neeraj Kumar will be investigating the charges and submitting a report within one week.

"This has reference to the various media reports pertaining to allegations against Md. Shami. The Committee of Administrators has listened to the audio recording of a telephonic conversation which it is claimed is between Md. Shami and his wife. The said audio recording is available in public domain," Vinod Rai wrote in the letter, which is in possession of PTI.

Jahan has alleged that Shami "took money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman Mohammad Bhai".

"The Committee of Administrators is concerned only with such portion of the said audio recording in which the person who it is claimed is Md Shami is heard saying another person by the name of Mohammad Bhai had sent money to Md. Shami through a Pakistani lady by the name of 'Alisba'."

"Please investigate the above assertions/ allegations under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code and submit a report to the Committee of Administrators with your findings as to whether there is any basis to proceed further in terms thereof."

Rai wrote that the terms of investigation should cover (i) "the identity and antecedents of Mohammad Bhai and Alisba ; (ii) whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai through the said Alisba to Md. Shami; and (iii) if yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Md. Shami."

The investigation will be only about the corruption allegations, Rai asserted.

"The Committee of Administrators wishes to emphasize that the investigation be limited to the above issues only and not deal with any of the other allegations against Md. Shami unless you find that the same fall within the purview of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," he added.

Last week, Jahan on her facebook page alleged that Shami was cheating on her and that she was a victim of domestic violence. Shami, though has denied all the allegations, saying it was a conspiracy to defame him and ruin his career.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • BCCI has asked its anti-corruption wing to launch an investigation
  • The bowler's wife had complained to the police about the same
  • Shami has also been accused of assault by his wife
