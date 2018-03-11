Mohammed Shami Would Have Run Away If I Didn't Get His Mobile, Says Wife Hasin Jahan

Seven charges were levelled against Mohammed Shami after a complaint by his wife.

Seven charges were levelled against Mohammed Shami after a complaint by his wife. © Facebook

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan on Sunday continued her campaign against the India cricketer, claiming that her husband would have run away to Uttar Pradesh and divorced her had she not found a mobile phone which was allegedly being used by Shami to speak to other women. On Friday, Shami was charged with attempt to murder in Kolkata on the basis of the complaint filed by his wife. Seven charges have been levelled against the India fast bowler, one of them being attempt to murder by "food poisoning and physical attack".

"I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying since very long. He would've run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would've divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone: news agency ANI tweeted, quoting Hasin Jahan.

I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying since very long. He would've run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would've divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone: Hasin Jahan, Mohammed Shami's wife pic.twitter.com/oMvFpSz7pD — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

Hasin Jahan alleged that her husband is concocting stories to save himself.

"He's making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. Why didn't the media investigate even after I gave them all details. Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider." she added.

He's making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. Why didn't the media investigate even after I gave them all details. Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider: Haseen Jahan pic.twitter.com/YbWOqKtCDm — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

A rape charge has also been levelled against Shami's elder brother. Shami has been charged under sections 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Shami was left out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual player contracts system after the accusations made by his wife. However, the India speedster will be back in the contract list if innocence proved.

Shami's Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils are also taking a stock of the situation.

Daredevils are now awaiting BCCI's legal opinion about whether they should allow the Bengal speedster to join their camp, which will start at the end of the month.

The controversy first broke when Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of his alleged 'WhatsApp' and 'Facebook Messenger' conversations with multiple women on her 'Facebook' account.

She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.

Shami, however, maintained his innocence and denied allegations of torturing his wife Hasin Jahan and having extramarital affairs.