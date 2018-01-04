Mohammed Shami Trolled For New Year Photo, Deletes It

Star India pacer Mohammed Shami found himself under yet another vicious social media attack after he posted a photo of a Shiva Linga to convey to fans and followers his New Year wishes. "As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! Happy New Year!"2018 to you and family's," tweeted Shami along with an image of a Shiva Linga decorated with flowers. The 27-year-old's tweet was described as 'un-Islamic', accusing him of allegedly defying the customs and traditions of his religion. This was not the first time Shami was targeted for his social media posts. However, Shami on this occasion succumbed to pressure and deleted the tweet.