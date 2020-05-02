Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Mohammed Shami Reveals He "Thought Of Committing Suicide Thrice" In Darkest Moments

Updated: 02 May 2020 22:18 IST

Mohammed Shami opened up about the darkest moments of his life when he had thought of committing suicide thrice.

Mohammed Shami took 18 months to get back on the field after injury in 2015 World Cup. © AFP

Indian pace sensation Mohammed Shami on Saturday opened up about the darkest moments of his life when he had thought of committing suicide thrice. In an Instagram Live session with teammate Rohit Sharma, Shami said after his injury in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup he almost took 18 months to get back on the field. The long 18 months were very stressful for Shami. The right-handed bowler said that after he started playing cricket again he went through some personal issues. Also in 2018, Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence. Shami said it was because of his family that he was able to face all the hardships.

"When I got injured in the 2015 World cup, after that it took me 18 months to fully recover, that was the most painful moment in my life, it was a very stressful period. When I started playing again, I had to go through some personal issues, I think if my family did not support me I would not have made it, I also thought of committing suicide three times," said Shami.

"Someone used to stay with me 24*7, I was not well mentally, my family was there for me, if your family is there then you can get through any situation. If my family was not there then I might have taken a bad step, but I thank my family for being with me throughout," he added.

Shami was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The pacer would have been in action for the Kings XI Punjab if the IPL had started on March 29.
 

Topics mentioned in this article Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami India India Cricket Team Cricket
