Mohammed Shami Ready To Talk And Solve Matter With Wife Hasin Jahan

India cricketer Mohammed Shami has found himself in the centre of a massive controversy following a series of accusations made by his wife Hasin Jahan. His wife filed a police complaint in Kolkata accusing him of domestic violence and adultery, following which charges under seven sections, including attempt to murder, were levelled against Shami. The 28-year-old, who has denied all allegations till now, on Sunday said he is ready to speak to his wife and solve the matter for the good of their daughter.

"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us and our daughter," Shami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shami also said he is ready to travel to Kolkata to solve the matter.

"If I have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, I will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," Shami said.

Following the controversy, Shami was excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 26-member annual contracts system, which saw the addition of a new category.

Shami's statement came after his wife on Sunday claimed that the Indian cricketer would have run away to Uttar Pradesh and divorced her had she not found a mobile phone which was allegedly being used by him to speak to other women.

On Friday, Shami was charged with attempt to murder in Kolkata on the basis of the complaint filed by his wife.

A rape charge has also been levelled against Shami's elder brother. Shami has been charged under sections 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The controversy first broke when Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of his alleged 'WhatsApp' and 'Facebook Messenger' conversations with multiple women on her 'Facebook' account.