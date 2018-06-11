 ;
 
Mohammed Shami Laughs At Hasin Jahan About Allegations Of Second Marriage

Updated: 11 June 2018 13:54 IST

Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan have been at odds for a long time now.

Mohammed Shami said he is eyeing to make a mark in England tour. © AFP

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan's tiff seems to have no end. The duo has been taking pot-shots at one another whenever they get a chance. Recently, Hasin Jahan allegedly said that Mohammed Shami is all set to marry another woman after Eid and also alleged that the Indian cricketer has offered her money and asked for a divorce. Shami decided to come up with a funny reply to his wife's allegations. "I am in much trouble due to my first marriage. Do you think I am mad that I will marry another girl?" Shami said.

"Hasin has brought a lot of allegations about me in last few months and this is an addition to that. That's good, then I will invite her to be present at my second marriage (laughing)," Shami said while talking to xtratime.in.

Shami played just four matches in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Playing for Delhi Daredevils, he claimed just three wickets in the tournament.

Shami said these problems have not let him focus on the game and he is eyeing to make a mark in England tour.

"I couldn't perform well in last few months due to my family problems, but I am confident that things will change in England," he said.

Shami last played in India jersey was against South Africa in January this year. He played three Tests against South Africa and claimed 15 wickets.

On March 19, Hasin Jahan recorded her confidential statement before a magistrate in Alipore court.

She made startling claims on her Facebook page about infidelity and domestic abuse and posted screenshots of the pacer's alleged chats with multiple women. She also accused Shami of receiving money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

Shami and Hasin Jahan were married on April 7, 2014, about two years after they met at a KKR party. They have a two-and-a-half-year old daughter.

