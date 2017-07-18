 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mohammed Shami Involved In Altercation, Three Arrested

Updated: 18 July 2017 13:01 IST

Shami tried to resolve the matter and headed home. However, the man reached Shami's residence with two others and went on to create a ruckus. The caretaker of the building stepped in and a scuffle followed.

Mohammed Shami Involved In Altercation, Three Arrested
Shami is part of India's 16-member squad for the 3-match series against Sri Lanka. © AFP

The Jadavpur police in South Kolkata on Monday made three arrests after star India pacer Mohammed Shami filed a complaint about manhandling of his apartment's caretaker. According to a report on news agency ANI, an altercation followed after Shami's car was blocked by a motorcyclist on Saturday.

Shami tried to resolve the matter and headed home. However, the man reached Shami's residence with two others and went on to create a ruckus. The caretaker of the building stepped in and a scuffle followed. A complaint was filed on Sunday night and the three accused were arrested by the local police. They were presented in the Alipore Court on Monday.

Shami is part of India's 16-member squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 26 in Galle.

Virat Kohli-led India are set to play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka during the long series that begins end July. The three Test matches will be played at Galle, Colombo and Kandy, respectively.

This is the first time the two countries will be playing a full series (includes all three formats) in eight years.

After the Test series, India are scheduled to play five one-dayers starting August 20 before signing off with a lone Twenty20 on September 6.

Topics : India Cricket Mohammed Shami Ahmed
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The incident occurred on Saturday
  • Shami was involved in an altercation with three men
  • The three men manhandled the guard of Shami's building
Related Articles
Dhoni Steps In As Shami Loses Cool Over 'Baap Kaun Hai' Taunt From Pakistani Fan
Dhoni Steps In As Shami Loses Cool Over 'Baap Kaun Hai' Taunt From Pakistani Fan
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin Understands Team Selection Demands, Says Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin Understands Team Selection Demands, Says Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs Pak: Jasprit Bumrah was 8 When Shoaib Malik Made His Debut
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs Pak: Jasprit Bumrah was 8 When Shoaib Malik Made His Debut
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.