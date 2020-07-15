Mohammed Shami and Nicholas Pooran who play for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) were involved in a funny Hindi lesson video. The video was shared by Kings XI Punjab's official Twitter handle in which fast-bowler Mohammad Shami can be seen teaching Hindi to Nicholas Pooran. In the video, Mohammed Shami can be heard saying, "Aap kahan jaa rahe ho" which Nicholas Pooran tries to repeat and eventually gets it right in the end. Kings XI Punjab's official Twitter handle in the caption of the tweet wrote, "Hindi lessons ft. Nicky Praa!".

Nicholas Pooran was bought by the Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 IPL auction for a sum of Rs 4.20 crore. In the 2019 edition of the IPL, Nicholas Pooran played 7 games for the franchise and managed to score 168 runs with an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 157.00.

The West Indian wicket-keeper batsman has played 25 One Day Internationals and scored 932 runs so far with an average of 49.05 and a strike rate of 106.51. In T20Is, Nicholas Pooran has played 21 matches and scored 353 runs with an average of 23.53 and a strike rate of 124.73.

Mohammed Shami was also bought by the Kings XI Punjab back in 2018 for a sum of Rs 4.80 crore. In the 2019 edition of the IPL, Mohammad Shami featured in 14 matches and picked up 19 wickets with an economy rate of 8.68.

Both Mohammed Shami and Nicholas Pooran will be looking forward to playing in the IPL which has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.