Mohammed Shami Eyeing Comeback Into India's Test Fold

Currently nursing a knee-injury, Mohammed Shami is eyeing to make a possible return to the field by playing the last two matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shami, who last played for India in the third Test against England at Mohali in November, is working hard to attain full fitness and is more than keen to be a part of the Australia series for the last two Test matches. The India pacer would be looking to get a few overs under his belt before the squad for the last two Test matches for Australia is announced.

"I don't know yet but if I'm fully fit and comfortable to play, then I may play last two matches (of Bengal in Vijay Hazare Trophy in Chennai)," Shami said.

Shami will approach the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in a few days to assess his fitness. With the squad set to announced after the second Test in Bengaluru, to be played from March 4, Shami is likely to be included in the squad considering he is fully fit.

India trail the four-match series 0-1 and will travel to Bengaluru for the second Test and Shami may join the training to assess his fitness on the sidelines.

On India's crushing 333-run defeat in the Pune Test, Shami, who came to meet his former captain MS Dhoni at Eden Gardens on the sidelines of Jharkhand's Vijay Hazare Trophy match, said the side would bounce back.

"Let's look forward, there's still a lot of cricket left in the series. Win and loss is part of the game. We may have a bad day. Let's not blame anyone and try to focus on the remaining matches. I'm sure we would bounce back," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)