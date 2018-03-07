 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Wife Alleges Torture, Cheating

Updated: 07 March 2018 14:36 IST

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of his alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account.

Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Wife Alleges Torture, Cheating
Mohammed Shami tweeted to deny allegations of cheating and torture. © AFP

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday denied allegations of torturing his wife Hasin Jahan and having extramarital affairs. "Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (I deny all that is going on regarding my personal life. This is a conspiracy against me and it is being done to hamper my game)," Shami tweeted after Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of his alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account.

She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.

Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain said she was still hoping Shami would change before taking any legal action.

"She is giving it some time. So we will wait a bit before taking any legal action," Hussain told IANS over phone.

Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy for India A. The 27-year-old was a vital cog in India's historic victory in Johannesburg, returning with a five-wicket haul.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shami tweeted a statement to deny all allegations
  • Shami termed it as a conspiracy to damage his reputation
  • Shami's wife has accused him of cheating and torture
Related Articles
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife's Complaint Against Him: Cricket Board To NDTV
Mohammed Shami Accused Of Torture, Cheating By Wife Hasin Jahan
Mohammed Shami Accused Of Torture, Cheating By Wife Hasin Jahan
Deodhar Trophy: Hanuma Vihari Shines As India B Win Opener Against India A
Deodhar Trophy: Hanuma Vihari Shines As India B Win Opener Against India A
India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya
India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya's Selfie With MS Dhoni Reflects Upbeat India's Keenness To Make It 4-0
Mohammed Shami Should Improve His Run-Up, Jasprit Bumrah Needs To Play County: Wasim Akram
Mohammed Shami Should Improve His Run-Up, Jasprit Bumrah Needs To Play County: Wasim Akram
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.