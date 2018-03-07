Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Wife Alleges Torture, Cheating

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday denied allegations of torturing his wife Hasin Jahan and having extramarital affairs. "Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (I deny all that is going on regarding my personal life. This is a conspiracy against me and it is being done to hamper my game)," Shami tweeted after Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of his alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account.

She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.

Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain said she was still hoping Shami would change before taking any legal action.

"She is giving it some time. So we will wait a bit before taking any legal action," Hussain told IANS over phone.

Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy for India A. The 27-year-old was a vital cog in India's historic victory in Johannesburg, returning with a five-wicket haul.