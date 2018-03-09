 
Mohammed Shami Charged With Attempt To Murder After Complaint By Wife Hasin Jahan

Updated: 09 March 2018 16:38 IST

India cricketer Mohammed Shami has been charged with attempt to murder following a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

Mohammed Shami has been charged with attempt to murder in police case filed by his wife. © AFP

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was on Friday charged with attempt to murder in Kolkata on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. Seven charges have been levelled against the India fast bowler, one of them being attempt to murder by "food poisoning and physical attack". A rape charge has also been levelled against Shami's elder brother. Shami has been charged under sections 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Indian cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan posted screenshots on her Facebook account of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women. She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.

Hasin Jahan had alleged that Shami physically assaulted her after returning from the South Africa tour last month.

"Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough," she said.

"I gave him enough time (to rectify mistakes) and tried to calm myself down but instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill," she added.

After his wife posted screenshots of his alleged 'WhatsApp' and 'Facebook Messenger' conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account, Shami posted a message on his Twitter handle.

"Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (I deny all that is going on regarding my personal life. This is a conspiracy against me and it is being done to hamper my game)," Shami had tweeted.

Shami on Wednesday also found himself out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 26-member annual contracts system, which saw the addition of a new category.

Shami was in the B category in the last term.

(With inputs from Rica Roy)

Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami has been booked for domestic violence
  • Shami's wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint against him in Kolkata
  • Shami was also excluded from the BCCI annual contracts system
