India fast bowler Mohammed Shami turns 30 today and birthday wishes have poured in from all corners of the country for the speedster. Shami is part of the pace attack that helped India stay No. 1 in the ICC Test rankings for a long time. He picked up a hat-trick in the 2019 World Cup – the only Indian bowler to do so. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Shami's spell of 5/35 against South Africa in 2019 and wished him a happy birthday.

49 Tests, 77 ODIs, 11 T20Is

Fastest #TeamIndia bowler to claim 100 wickets in ODIs



Let's bring in his birthday by reliving his sensational 5-wicket haul against South Africa. — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2020

137 international appearances

13,065 deliveries



India's second-highest wicket-taker at @cricketworldcup 2015 and #CWC19



Happy birthday, Mohammad Shami! pic.twitter.com/Oxt3mKrgnu — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2020

Shami's India teammates Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav also paid their wishes.

Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly. pic.twitter.com/umerPPYKJN — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 3, 2020

Have a great day and the best year ahead! pic.twitter.com/95ZpKgqS9z — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 3, 2020

Shami's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) also wished the cricketer by posting a series of pictures and videos on social media.

“@MdShami11 of House KXIP, the First of his Name, and the Breaker of the Stumps,” KXIP captioned one of their posts.

#HappyBirthday #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/MS7D31LEgJ — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 2, 2020

Here's our Head Coach and 'team photographer' @anilkumble1074's gift for birthday boy @MdShami11!



How do you like the picture?#Dream11IPL #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/JNCm6tBHaQ — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 2, 2020

Fans paid their wishes on social media. “Happy Birthday ! Mohammed Shami. A consistent wicket taker !!” wrote Swapnadeep Biswas on Twitter.

A consistent wicket taker !!@MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/UPd5fE6s0i — Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) September 3, 2020

North Stang Gang were lyrical in their birthday tribute.

“He's Shami! Mohammed Shami! We just dont think you understand, he's our go-to man, he bowls as per the plan, he rips it in as many as he can! The champion who is inseparable part of our team, one who swings it both ways & wraps up matches in 2nd inngs!” wrote North Stand Gang on Twitter.

We just dont think you understand, hes our go-to man, he bowls as per the plan, he rips it in as many as he can!



The champion who is inseparable part of our team, one who swings it both ways & wraps up matches in 2nd inngs!#HappyBirthday @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/jExVBA0yaW — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) September 3, 2020

Dev Singh remembered Shami's hat-trick against Afghanistan in the Men's World Cup last year. “Happy Birthday @MdShami11 Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick in the last over to guide India to a tense 11-run victory over Afghanistan in #CWC19,” wrote Dev Singh.

Mohammad Nabi

Aftab Alam

Mujeeb Ur Rahman



Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick in the last over to guide India to a tense 11-run victory over Afghanistan in #CWC19. pic.twitter.com/jTAPTqP28X — Dev Singh (@devsing303) September 3, 2020

Shami has picked up 180 Test wickets from 49 matches at 27.36 and 144 wickets in 77 One-day Internationals. He made his Test and ODI debuts in 2013.