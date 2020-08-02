"Pace Like Fire": Virat Kohli, Other Cricket Stars Wish Mohammed Shami On His 30th Birthday
Mohammed Shami turns 30 today, and fans and cricketers took to social media to wish the speedster on his birthday.
Highlights
-
Mohammed Shami celebrates his 30th birthday today
-
BCCI, ICC, Kings XI Punjab, and fans took to social media to wish Shami
-
Shami will play for Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020
India fast bowler Mohammed Shami turns 30 today and birthday wishes have poured in from all corners of the country for the speedster. Shami is part of the pace attack that helped India stay No. 1 in the ICC Test rankings for a long time. He picked up a hat-trick in the 2019 World Cup – the only Indian bowler to do so. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Shami's spell of 5/35 against South Africa in 2019 and wished him a happy birthday.
49 Tests, 77 ODIs, 11 T20Is— BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2020
336 international wickets
Fastest #TeamIndia bowler to claim 100 wickets in ODIs
Happy birthday, @MdShami11
Let's bring in his birthday by reliving his sensational 5-wicket haul against South Africa.
137 international appearances— ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2020
336 wickets
13,065 deliveries
India's second-highest wicket-taker at @cricketworldcup 2015 and #CWC19
Happy birthday, Mohammad Shami! pic.twitter.com/Oxt3mKrgnu
Shami's India teammates Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav also paid their wishes.
Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020
Pace like— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 3, 2020
Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly. pic.twitter.com/umerPPYKJN
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MdShami11!— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 3, 2020
Have a great day and the best year ahead! pic.twitter.com/95ZpKgqS9z
Shami's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) also wished the cricketer by posting a series of pictures and videos on social media.
“@MdShami11 of House KXIP, the First of his Name, and the Breaker of the Stumps,” KXIP captioned one of their posts.
Shami bhai lai birthday wishes aan do #SaddaPunjab #HappyBirthday @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/aznlhCva2v— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 3, 2020
@MdShami11 of House KXIP, the First of his Name, and the Breaker of the Stumps.— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 2, 2020
#HappyBirthday #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/MS7D31LEgJ
Shami bhai White Ball— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 2, 2020
Here's our Head Coach and 'team photographer' @anilkumble1074's gift for birthday boy @MdShami11!
How do you like the picture?#Dream11IPL #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/JNCm6tBHaQ
Fans paid their wishes on social media. “Happy Birthday ! Mohammed Shami. A consistent wicket taker !!” wrote Swapnadeep Biswas on Twitter.
Happy Birthday ! Mohammed Shami.— Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) September 3, 2020
A consistent wicket taker !!@MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/UPd5fE6s0i
North Stang Gang were lyrical in their birthday tribute.
“He's Shami! Mohammed Shami! We just dont think you understand, he's our go-to man, he bowls as per the plan, he rips it in as many as he can! The champion who is inseparable part of our team, one who swings it both ways & wraps up matches in 2nd inngs!” wrote North Stand Gang on Twitter.
He's Shami! Mohammed Shami!— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) September 3, 2020
We just dont think you understand, hes our go-to man, he bowls as per the plan, he rips it in as many as he can!
The champion who is inseparable part of our team, one who swings it both ways & wraps up matches in 2nd inngs!#HappyBirthday @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/jExVBA0yaW
Dev Singh remembered Shami's hat-trick against Afghanistan in the Men's World Cup last year. “Happy Birthday @MdShami11 Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick in the last over to guide India to a tense 11-run victory over Afghanistan in #CWC19,” wrote Dev Singh.
Happy Birthday @MdShami11— Dev Singh (@devsing303) September 3, 2020
Mohammad Nabi
Aftab Alam
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick in the last over to guide India to a tense 11-run victory over Afghanistan in #CWC19. pic.twitter.com/jTAPTqP28X
Shami has picked up 180 Test wickets from 49 matches at 27.36 and 144 wickets in 77 One-day Internationals. He made his Test and ODI debuts in 2013.